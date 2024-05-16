Copshop OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | Stills from the trailer

Copshop stars Gerard Butler, Alexis Louder, and Frank Grillo in the main roles. The action-thriller is based on the lives of Mark Williams and McLeod. Copshop was released in the United Kingdom on September 10, 2021. After that, the film premiered in the United States and received a positive response from critics.

Release date and platform of Copshop

Copshop is slated to release on May 17, 2024. Audiences can watch the film on Lionsgate, and it will also be available on OTTplay Premium.

Plot

The film revolves around a middle-aged man named Theodore Murretto whose life turns upside down when he discovers that an assassin known as Bob Viddick wants to kill him. He tries to hide and run from Bob but gets caught by the police. Meanwhile, Bob also finds Theodore and attempts to kill him in jail, but a police officer named Valarie Young tries to save him. Will she be able to save him, or will she lose her life?

Cast

The cast of the film features Gerard Butler as Robert K, Alexis Louder as Valerie, Frank Grillo as Theodore, Toby Huss as Anthony, Ryan O'Nan as Officer Huber, Chad Coleman as Duane Mitchell, Jose Pablo Cantillo as Officer Pena, Keith Jardine as Trooper, Marshall Cook as Brad, Christopher Michael Holley as Officer Ruby, Tracey Bonner as Detective Deena Schier and Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau as Officer Barnes, among others.

Productions

Copshop is directed and written by Joe Carnahan. It is produced by James Masciello, Alan Siegel, Gerard Butler, Mark Williams, Tai Duncan, Warren T Goz, Eric Gold, and Frank Grillo. The cinematography is done by Juan Miguel Azpiroz and Kevin Hale edited the film.