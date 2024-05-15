The Big Cigar OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from The Big Cigar

The Big Cigar is an upcoming drama starring Andre Holland and Tiffany Boone in the lead roles. It will be released on OTT in May 2024. The film is an adaptation of Joshuah Bearman's article of the same name.

Release date and platform of The Big Cigar

The Big Cigar, a series that promises to captivate, will make its digital debut on May 17, 2024. Consisting of eight episodes, it will be exclusively available for premium members on Apple TV +. The series makers have unveiled the intriguing titles of all its episodes: Panther (Episode 1), The Cuban ( Episode 2), Guns and Matzah (Episode 3), What Are Friends For (Episode 4), Lost Paradise (Episode 5), and The Pirate (Episode 6).

The Big Cigar is “a wild tale with shootouts and chases and a couple of strange bedfellows: a Black revolutionary on the run and a well-coiffed Hollywood power player looking to bankroll him.”



Premiering May 17. https://t.co/bPC2KsqLwY — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 14, 2024

Plot

The series, set in the backdrop of 1966, is a compelling narrative based on the true story of Huey P Newton, the visionary who founded the Black Panther Party. This revolutionary institution was established with the aim of combating police brutality, racism, and social inequality against black people. In 1966, the Black Panther Party, also known as BPP, was founded by Huey P Newton and Bobby Seale for self-defense.

Cast and production

The series includes characters like Andre Holland as Huey P Newton, PJ Byrne as Stephen Blauner, Marc Menchaca as Sydney Clark, Tiffany Boone as Gwen Fontaine, Alessandro Nivola as Bert Schneider, Jordane Christie as Bobby Seale, Moses Ingram as Teressa Dixon, Olli Haaskivi as Arthur A Ross and Jaime Ray Newman as Roz Torrance. The Big Cigar is produced by Folding Spector Productions, Warner Bros Televisions and Epic.