Cannes Film Festival: When Aishwarya Rai & Urvashi Rautela Were Trolled For Their Vibrant Lipsticks

By: Manisha Karki | May 17, 2024
Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Urvashi Rautela created buzz when they put their fashionable foot forward on the red carpet of Cannes in the year 2017, and 2023, respectively.
Their vibrant lip shade ignited discussions and became a hot topic on the internet. However, they were brutally trolled by netizens.
Aishwarya, at Cannes 2017, wore a pretty Rami Kadi floral gown with purple lipstick.
Urvashi, at Cannes 2023, donned a white and blue off-shoulder gown and sported bold blue lipstick.
Netizens couldn't help but troll them, with some humorously remarking, "When Asian Paints sponsors your lipstick."
Urvashi's bold lipstick look was eventually inspired by Aishwarya. Many fashion bloggers and beauty enthusiasts lauded the two for their boldness.
This year, once again these two beauties are showcasing their best fashionable outfits at Cannes 2024.