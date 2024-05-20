Atlas OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jennifer Lopez's Film | A still from the trailer

Atlas is a science fiction thriller drama starring Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. The movie will premiere on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Atlas

Atlas is set to release on May 24, 2024. Netflix has already bought the film streaming rights.

Plot

The film centres around a character named Atlas Shepherd, who has spent years of her life discovering the artificial intelligence called Agent Harlan. The trailer shows that people engineered Harlan to advance humanity; instead, he starts ending it.

Atlas goes on a mission to capture Harlan but soon gets attacked by her team and lands on an unknown planet that is unstable and inhospitable. With the help of AI Smith, she hunts down Harlan by fighting all the obstacles and saves the blue planet from doomsday, as revealed in the film.

Cast

Along with Jennifer Lopez as Atlas Shepherd the film features Sterling K Brown as Colonel Elias Banks, Simu Liu as Harlan, Gregory James Cohan as Smith, Abhraham Popoola as Casca Decius, Mark Strong as General Jake Boothe and Lana Parrilla as Val Shephred.

About Atlas

Atlas is directed by Brad Peyton and Leo Sardarian has written the script of the film with Aron Eli Coleite. It is bankrolled by Brad Peyton, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Beeny Medina, Jennifer Lopez, Tory Tunnell, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Joby Harold, and Jeff Fierson under Berlanti-Schechter Films, Nuyorican Productions, ASAP Entertainment and Safehouse Productions. The cinematography is done by John Schwartzman and Bob Ducsay has edited the film. Andrew Lockington composed the music and Netflix distributed the film.