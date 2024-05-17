Mai OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Mai, a Vietnamese romantic drama, stands out with its compelling storyline and stellar cast. Starring Tuan Tran and Phuong Anh Dao in the lead roles, the film first premiered in Vietnam on February 10, 2024. After that, it was released in Europe and North America on March 22, 2024, and is now available for streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Mai?

Mai has been met with overwhelming praise from audiences and critics alike. The Vietnamese romantic drama is now available for streaming on Netflix. It has garnered positive reviews for its engaging storyline and stellar performances.

Plot

The movie revolves around a beautiful woman named Mai, who struggles to keep her family happy as a single mother. Everything changes when she develops feelings for her rich playboy neighbour, who spends his time with beautiful women. Despite caring for her young daughter and her gambling father, Mr Hoang, Mai decides to avoid her neighbour. However, the story takes a different turn when the neighbour visits her massage parlour. The rest of the story is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Mai

The romance drama is directed by Tran Thanh and features Huynh Uyen as Binh Minh, Phuong Anh Dao as Mai, Ngoc Giau, Quoc Khanh as Bobby and Hong Dao as Dao. It is produced by CJ HK Entertainment and Tran Thanh Town and distributed by 3388 Films.