Malaika Arora Rents Out Her Posh Mumbai Apartment For ₹1.5 Lakh Per Month

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who has one of the finest celebrity homes in the city, has now rented out one of her residential properties for a whopping amount. As per reports, the actress has rented out her Mumbai apartment to a fashion designer for a staggering Rs 1.57 lakh rent per month.

According to reports, Malaika has rented out her apartment to costume designer Kashish Hans. The property owned by the actress is located at the posh Pali Hill area of Bandra.

Malaika has rented out the apartment to Hans for three years, and the rent will be subjected to a 5 per cent increase each year as per the agreement.

Besides, Hans has also reportedly paid a security deposit of Rs 4.5 lakh to Malaika.

The deal between Malaika and Hans was registered on April 29 this year.

Malaika owns multiple properties in Mumbai and back in 2022, she had rented out another apartment of hers in Bandra to Jeffrey Goldenberg, owner of The Jeff Goldenberg Studio for a period of four years for 1.20 lakh per month.

Malaika herself lives in a swanky apartment in Bandra and her house is priced at a whopping Rs 14.50 crore.

On the work front, Malaika was recently seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. She also appeared in an episode of the podcast Dumb Biryani, hosted by her son Arhaan Khan.