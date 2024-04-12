Malaika Arora's ₹3.17 Lakh Breezy White Maxi Dress Is Perfect For Mumbai Summers

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 12, 2024
On April 12, Malaika Arora attended Queenie Singh's 20th anniversary in the jewellery industry today.
For the event, Malaika Arora was seen wearing a stunning white maxi dress which is the perfect outfit for the summers in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora's flirty white dress is priced at Rs. 3,17,208, according to Farfetch and is from the brand Miu Miu.
Malaika Arora finished the elegant but understated look with bouncy blow-dried hair.
The dress featured spaghetti-straps and a plunging neckline. The dress also had Miu Miu brand print on the torso.
Malaika Arora opted for a bold red lip shade that matched her red nails.
Keeping it subtle with the accessories, Malaika wore a heart-shaped pendant and a gold bracelet watch.
Malaika also carried a black handheld bag and wore slip-on sandals.
Thanks For Reading!