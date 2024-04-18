'What's Your Body Count?': Malaika Arora Asks 22-Yr-Old Son Arhaan Exact Number Of Women He Had Sex With

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently appeared on her son Arhaan Khan's podcast Dumb Biryani, that has been grabbing eyeballs of late. And while at it, she was seen asking her 22-year-old son "his body count", meaning the number of women he has slept with so far.

During her guest appearance on the podcast, Malaika and Arhaan got into a game where the duo asked each other uncomfortable questions and if they failed to answer, they had to take a shot of 'mirchi ka salan' or bite off a green chilli.

And it was during that segment that Malaika left her son tongue tied when she asked him about his sexual partners. "What is your body count?", she blatantly asked Arhaan, and latter wondered if she even knew the meaning of the term.

"Give me an honest answer… Just bloody give me an answer… I need a number," Malaika added. However, a visibly speechless Arhaan chose to not answer the question and instead, gulped down a 'mirchi ka salan' shot.

During the same segment, Arhaan was also seen asking Malaika about her marriage plans. "I want an exact date, a venue, a destination and to whom," he asked, and as the actress chose to not answer the question and eat a green chilli, she said that she was living her best life.

Malaika also revealed on the podcast that Arhaan was not a "planned child". "It just happened. I didn’t plan that one day at this age, I will have you. It just happened," she shared.

Malaika was married to Salman Khan's brother, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan for almost 19 years, before the two decided to part ways in 2016. In 2017, they officially got divorced. Arhaan was born to the couple in 2002.

While Arbaaz got married once again to Shura Khan in December 2023, Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for around four years now. However, the two are yet to reveal their marriage plans to the world.