'Choose Sex Over Relationship': Arbaaz Khan Advises Son Arhaan's Friend, Malaika Arora Reacts (VIDEO)

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is all set to step into the entertainment industry with his podcast called Dumb Biryani, in collaboration with two of his friends, including Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani, and the first episode will feature his father and uncle Sohail Khan, which is all set to release on Thursday, April 11.

Ahead of its release, a new promo has been unveiled and wrote, "The boys meet the Khan bros! EPISODE 1 with @sohailkhanofficial @arbaazkhanofficial coming to you this thursday, 11th April 🌶️"

The video begins with Arhaan asking, "Why would they call your room the Bermuda Triangle?" To this, Sohail says, "I went and I hid in the wardrobe." Arbaaz adds, "For whatever reason, this conversation is going into that direction."

Check out the video:

Further, Arhaan's friend Dev mentioned that he is quite confused about what to choose between his emotions and decision-making while explaining the dynamics of relationships. To this, Arbaaz tells him, "I think you should choose sex."

Reacting to this, Malaika Arora dropped laughing emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, Arhaan's podcast is set to be a six-part series that will be released on YouTube.

It will also feature special guests, including Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Orry, Aashish Chanchalani, and more.