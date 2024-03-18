Arhaan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut Soon? Dad Arbaaz Khan Says 'Based On His Preparations...'

It was reported that Salman Khan will be launching his nephew Arhaan Khan, who is the son of former couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Recently, in an interview, Arbaaz reacted to the rumours of his son making his acting debut in Bollywood.

Talking to News18, Arbaaz said, “It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also."

He added that Arhaan is currently concentrating on his career and is preparing for his future. Khan added that his son is a very hard working and sincere kid. "If all goes well, his focus is right and luck is on his side, I’m quite sure that he’ll make it because of his efforts,' said Arbaaz.

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Life said that Salman will be launching Arhaan as well as Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan in a 'bromance movie.' When asked about the same, Arbaaz said, “I don’t know. They’re still rumours according to me. This news hasn’t reached my ears yet."

Currently, Arbaaz is awaiting the release of his next production venture Patna Shuklla, which will premiere on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arhaan has graduated from a film school in Long Island in the USA. Meanwhile, the star kid is prepping for his podcast, Dumb Biryani.