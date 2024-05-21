 Vampires Diaries' Nina Dobrev Hospitalised After Bicycle Accident: 'My First Time On Dirt Bike Will Also Be My Last'
Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev posted a health update on Instagram, stating that her recovery will take a long time.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Nina Dobrev |

Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev is presently recuperating from a serious bicycle accident. The star posted a health update on Instagram, stating that her recovery will take a long time.

The 35-year-old actress posted before-and-after pictures to Instagram on Monday, displaying her being admitted to the hospital with various ailments.

On Monday, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, posing on a black motorcycle. Another photo showed her on a hospital bed with an IV connected to her left arm, a knee brace, a neck brace, and a patient gown appeared after the first one.

She shared a follow-up photo on her Instagram Stories, however she withheld any further information on the mishap. Sharing the pictures, on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "I'm OK but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead. I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last lol.”

Her co-stars on The Vampire Diaries wished her well in the comments section as soon as she shared the photos.

On the work front, Nina is well-known for her role as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries. She has also starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Flatliners and XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and more. 

The actress will next be seen on the big screen in Reunion, a thriller revolving around former high school classmates who uncover a murder. The film will be released on June 28.

