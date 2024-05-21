Will MC Stan End Feud With Abdu Rozik By Attending His Wedding? Bigg Boss 16 Contestant REACTS

Abdu Rozik is all set to marry Emirati girl Amira. Recently he revealed to invite Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. During the season, the two were good friends but had fallout last year when Abdu accused the rapper of not answering his calls.

Amidst all the chaos they had in the past, now Abdu has wants to be friends with MC Stan once again. The Tajikistan singer further revealed that he has invited Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to his wedding.

Abdu Rozik On MC Stan

In an interview with News 18, Bigg Boss star Abdu Rozik opened up about MC Stan, and stated that he wants to end the feud with the actor and invite him to his wedding. He said, “I will invite him. I do not want anybody to be upset with me. I am moving ahead in my life. I do not want anybody sad. I want to be friends again like how I supported him in Bigg Boss.”

Abdu Rozik also stated how Shiv and Sajid called and wished him for his engagement, “Shiv and Sajid called me up. They congratulated me. They told me they love me and support me in all my decisions. They wished me luck."

Hailing from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik rose to fame in India with Bigg Boss 16 and was loved by the audience and host, Salman Khan. Previous year, Abdu also made a guest appearance on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and was seen supporting his friend, Shiv Thakare.