Arbaaz Khan-Shura Khan Wedding: Actor's Son Arhaan Sings & Plays Guitar; INSIDE Video Goes Viral

Arhaan Khan paid a musical tribute to his dad Arbaaz Khan at his second wedding with Shura Khan on December 24. The Bollywood actor and producer tied the knot with makeup artist Shura in the presence of their family members and close friends on Sunday evening. The intimate ceremony took place at Arpita Khan's Bandra residence. Several inside photos and videos of the bride and groom as well as the guests have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In a video shared by Atul Agnihotri on Instagram, Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan is seen playing guitar and singing a song for his father.

The video also shows Arbaaz recording Arhaan as he sang for him. Check out the full video here:

Another viral video gives a glimpse of Salman Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan's dance after the nikaah ceremony. Salman and other guests were also seen grooving to the song Dil Diya Gallah at the wedding ceremony. Salman Khan looked handsome in a grey Pathani.

Post the wedding, Arbaaz took to his official Instagram account and treated fans and followers with pictures with his wife. Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?]Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, and other guests including Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Varun Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the ceremony.

Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. After his divorce with Malaika in the year 2017, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years.

Malaika, on the other hand is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.