What Is The Age Difference Between Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan?

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan in Mumbai on December 24, Sunday, in the presence of their closest friends and family members. The traditional nikaah ceremony was held at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence, which was followed by a grand party and a night full of fun.

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met on the sets of the former's upcoming film, Patna Shukla, and love blossomed between the two. However, they managed to keep their relationship tightly under the wraps until the wedding day.

Announcing his marriage with Sshura and sharing the first photos on social media, Arbaaz wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Age gap between Arbaaz and Sshura

While Arbaaz is a public star, his now-wife Sshura Khan has always managed to stay away from the spotlight. She is the makeup artist to some of the biggest names in the tinsel town, including Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Tandon.

As per reports, Sshura was born in July 1982, and is presently aged 41, whereas Arbaaz turned 56 in August this year. There is an age difference of 15 years between the newlyweds, and yet they are head over heels in love with each other.

Arbaaz-Sshura's wedding bash

Post their wedding on Sunday evening, Arbaaz and Sshura threw a lavish party for their close friends and family members at Arpita's residence itself. It was attended by the entire 'Khandaan', including Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Helen, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and Arbaaz's son from his first marriage with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan.

Besides, among those who also marked their attendance and partied with the couple were Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Baba Siddique, and others.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur even belted out a soulful performance for the newlyweds, and several videos of the guests dancing to Salman Khan's songs have surfaced on the internet.