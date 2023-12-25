Inside Photos From Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan's Wedding: Salman Khan Dancing To Groom's Karaoke

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan in a private, yet grand ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, December 24
Arbaaz's son from his first marriage with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, was present at the wedding and was seen by his father's side at all times
The intimate nikaah took place at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence and the entire house was decked up with flowers
The couple too opted for floral outfits and post their nikaah, they cut a grand cake with the guests
Salman Khan was the happiest at the wedding bash and he was seen dancing his heart out to celebrate his brother's special day
A karaoke session was also put in place for the guests, and the groom himself took the mic and sang some songs with his son next to him
Sanjay Kapur and Maheeo Kapoor attended the wedding bash and the former posed for a happy picture with the newlyweds
Singer Harshdeep Kaur belted out a soulful performance for the newlyweds
"Lots of love and Duas for the both of you. Loved performing for your most precious day with lots of love, warmth and music in the air!" she wrote
