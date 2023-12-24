Arbaaz Khan-Shura Khan Wedding: Guests & Family Members Arrive At Arpita's Bandra Residence

By: Sachin T | December 24, 2023

Veteran writer Salim Khan's son, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan on Sunday at Arpita Khan's Bandra residence

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Arbaaz and Shura reportedly met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla and fell in love

Arbaaz's mother Sushila Charak arrived at the wedding venue in a green Indian outfit

Salim Khan was also among the first ones to arrive at Arpita's residence

Salman Khan opted for a grey kurta and pyjama. He was spotted entering the building, however, he refused to pose for paps

Salman Khan's close friend, actress Iulia Vantur, opted for a gorgeous floral outfit for the wedding function

Arbaaz's sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also spotted at Arpita's residence

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan also made a rare appearance

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Riddhima Pandit, who is a close friend of Shura and Arbaaz, looked beautiful in a yellow outfit

Sohail Khan was all smiles as he posed with his son Yohan Khan

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani decked up in ethnic outfits for the festivity

Actor Varun Sharma also attended Arbaaz and Shura's wedding

