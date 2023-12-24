Arbaaz Khan-Shura Khan Wedding: Guests & Family Members Arrive At Arpita's Bandra Residence

By: Sachin T | December 24, 2023
Veteran writer Salim Khan's son, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan on Sunday at Arpita Khan's Bandra residence
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Arbaaz and Shura reportedly met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla and fell in love
Arbaaz's mother Sushila Charak arrived at the wedding venue in a green Indian outfit
Salim Khan was also among the first ones to arrive at Arpita's residence
Salman Khan opted for a grey kurta and pyjama. He was spotted entering the building, however, he refused to pose for paps
Salman Khan's close friend, actress Iulia Vantur, opted for a gorgeous floral outfit for the wedding function
Arbaaz's sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also spotted at Arpita's residence
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan also made a rare appearance
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Riddhima Pandit, who is a close friend of Shura and Arbaaz, looked beautiful in a yellow outfit
Sohail Khan was all smiles as he posed with his son Yohan Khan
Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani decked up in ethnic outfits for the festivity
Actor Varun Sharma also attended Arbaaz and Shura's wedding
