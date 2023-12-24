Arbaaz Khan's Wife-To-Be Shura Khan's FIRST Wedding Video OUT (WATCH)

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan in the presence of their friends and family members on Sunday (December 24). The wedding rituals will take place at Arpita Khan's Bandra residence.

Several photos and videos of the guests and family members arriving at the wedding venue have surfaced online. Bride-to-be Shura also arrived with her family at Arpita's residence.

In a now-viral video, she is seen stepping out of the car and entering the building. She was seen dressed in a light pink ethnic outfit. However, Shura did not wait to pose for paparazzi and without interacting with them, she made her way to Arpita's residence.

It may be mentioned that both Arbaaz and Shura have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and have not shared any official statement about their impending wedding yet.

Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. After his divorce with Malaika in the year 2017, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years.

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this month, Giorgia publicly acknowledged her breakup with Arbaaz, sharing details about it for the first time. She disclosed the end of her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, expressing, "We were friends, more like best friends. I will continue to harbor feelings for him, always."

"The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different," Giorgia added.

Arbaaz and Malaika were married to each other for over 19 years, since 1998, till they officially parted ways. The duo have a son named Arhaan Khan. Malaika, on the other hand is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.