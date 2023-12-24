WATCH: Arbaaz Khan Blushes & Reacts As Paps Ask Him About Rumoured Wedding With Makeup Artist Shura Khan

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has been maintaining his single status for quite some time now, however, recently reports went viral that he was all set to tie the knot for the second time, with makeup artist Shura Khan on December 24. And when the paparazzi got hold of him on Saturday evening, they made sure to extract some information from the actor about his rumoured wedding.

On Saturday evening, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police's annual event, Umang, along with a slew of other celebs. As he walked down the red carpet, he was bombarded with questions about his rumoured wedding with Shura. A photographer even went on to ask him at what time they should assemble outside his residence on December 24, Sunday, and to that, the actor was visibly left short of words.

Arbaaz blushed as the paps remained persistent with the questions about Shura Khan and their wedding, and it was then that he finally gestured at all of them to 'shush'.

As the shutterbugs hooted and cheered, taking it as a hint that the wedding reports were indeed true, Arbaaz neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

According to reports, Arbaaz and Shura have been going strong for quite some time now, and on December 24, Sunday, they will get married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, but for reasons unknown, they officially got divorced in 2017 after 19 long years of togetherness. The two have a son named Arhaan Khan, who was born in 2002.

Post his divorce, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years, however, in a recent interview, the latter revealed that they had already parted ways, as they were "never meant to be".