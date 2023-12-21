Arbaaz Khan's Bride-To-Be Shura Khan Makes Instagram Account Private Amid Reports Of Wedding

Hours after it was reported that Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot with Shura Khan, the makeup artist has made her official Instagram account private. For those unversed, Arbaaz and Shura are planning to take their relationship to the next level soon.

A report in India Today stated that Arbaaz and Shura will get married in an intimate ceremony on December 24 (Sunday) in the presence of their family members. The couple reportedly met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla.

Soon after the reports surfaced, Shura made her Instagram account private. She has over 13.2K followers on the photos and videos-sharing app. She has posted over 350 visuals, including pictures of several Bollywood celebrities Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Tulsi Kumar and others.

Arbaaz also follows Shura on Instagram. It may be mentioned that both of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and have not shared any official statement about their impending wedding yet.

Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. After his divorce with Malaika in the year 2017, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years.

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this month, Giorgia publicly acknowledged her breakup with Arbaaz, sharing details about it for the first time. She disclosed the end of her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, expressing, "We were friends, more like best friends. I will continue to harbor feelings for him, always."

"The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different," Giorgia added.

Arbaaz and Malaika were married to each other for over 19 years, since 1998, till they officially parted ways. The duo have a son named Arhaan Khan. Malaika, on the other hand is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.