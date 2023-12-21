Arbaaz Khan To Marry Makeup Artist Shura Khan On December 24 In Mumbai? Here's What We Know

Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to tie the knot once again. If media reports are to be believed, Arbaaz is dating makeup artist Shura Khan and they are planning to take their relationship to the next level soon. Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora.

According to a report in India Today, Arbaaz and Shura will get married in an intimate ceremony on December 24 (Sunday) in the presence of their family members. The couple reportedly met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla.

However, both Arbaaz and Shura have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and have not shared any official statement about their wedding.

After his divorce with Malaika, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years. Despite their separation, Malaika and Arbaaz remain co-parents to their son, Arhaan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia publicly acknowledged her breakup with Arbaaz, sharing details about it for the first time. She disclosed the end of her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, expressing, "We were friends, more like best friends. I will continue to harbor feelings for him, always."

"The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different," Giorgia added.

Arbaaz and Malaika were married to each other for over 19 years, since 1998, till they officially parted ways in 2017. The duo have a soon named Arhaan. Malaika, on the other hand is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.