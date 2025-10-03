 Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Rishab Shetty Starrer Show A Drop After A Bumper Opening?
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Rishab Shetty Starrer Show A Drop After A Bumper Opening?

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 took a bumper opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 60 crore (all languages). However, we can expect a drop in the collection on its second day, Friday. As per early estimates, the film might collect around Rs. 35-40 crore on its day two.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie was released on Thursday, October 2, 2025, and it took a bumper opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 60 crore (all languages). The film has received mixed to positive reviews, and even the word of mouth has been good. However, we can expect a drop in the collection on its second day, Friday.

As per early estimates, the film might collect around Rs. 35-40 crore on its day two. On Thursday, it was a holiday, and of course, the franchise factor helped the movie to take the box office by storm.

But now it will be interesting to see how much it will collect at the box office further. However, after a drop on Friday, we can expect that movie will show a jump on Saturday and Sunday.

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget

Reportedly, Kantara Chapter 1 is made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore. So, it will easily surpass its budget in just three days.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection

On its first day, Kantara Chapter 1's Hindi dubbed version collected Rs. 18.5 crore which is a bit higher than the original Kannada version (Rs. 18 crore). However, it is expected that the Hindi version might also show a significant drop on Friday.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Kantara Chapter 1, and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"

