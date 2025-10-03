Kantara Chapter 1 Full Movie Leaked Online: 'Let's Protect This Journey', Rishab Shetty Requests Fans Not To Support Piracy

Instagram: Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 was released on Thursday, October 2, 2025. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and the audience, but it took a bumper opening at the box office. However, like every film, Kantara Chapter 1 has also become a victim of piracy, and even fans are sharing clips on social media while watching the movie.

So, on Friday, October 3, 2025, Shetty took to social media to share a note and requested fans not to support piracy. The note read, "DEAR KANTARA FAMILY AND CINEMA LOVERS, From the beginning, Kantara has been yours as much as ours. Your love and support have carried this journey forward. We humbly request you not to support piracy. It not only harms the film but also the dreams and efforts of thousands who worked tirelessly to bring it to life."

"We also kindly ask fans not to record or share videos from theatres even with good intentions, it takes away the magic of cinema. Kantara Chapter 1 was created for the big screen for you to feel every sound, every frame, every emotion as it was meant to be. Let's protect this journey together and keep Kantara an unforgettable experience in theatres," the note further read.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Kantara Chapter 1, and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

Kantara Chapter 1 on its first day collected Rs. 60 crore (all languages) at the box office. The film's Hindi version minted the highest amount. It collected Rs. 19.50 crore. It looks like by the end of its extended first weekend, the film might enter the Rs. 200 crore club.