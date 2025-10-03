 Did Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor SKIP Step-Sister Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Ceremony With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar?
Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, got engaged to boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Thursday at Boney Kapoor's Mumbai residence. The couple, together for 3 years, got engaged in New York in July. Amid the star-studded celebrations, Anshul's step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were notably absent, unlike other family and friends, sparking speculation that the sisters may have skipped the ceremony.

Friday, October 03, 2025
article-image

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, during an engagement ceremony on Thursday evening at Boney Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. The couple, who got engaged in July this year in New York, have been in a relationship for three years after meeting on a dating app.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor Skip Anshula Kapoor's Engagement Ceremony

Amid the star-studded turnout at Anshula's engagement, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were notably missing. While family and friends, including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, and Kunal Rawal, were spotted by the paparazzi, the two sisters were nowhere to be seen.

Their absence has fuelled speculation that Janhvi and Khushi may have skipped the engagement celebrations.

article-image

Anshula is the daughter of Mona Shourie Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. Boney, who was already married to Mona and father to Arjun and Anshula, met Sridevi and divorced Mona in 1996, marrying Sridevi the same year. They had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. After Sridevi’s passing in 2018, Arjun and Anshula developed a close bond with their step-sisters.

Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar's Love Story

Back in July, Anshula shared romantic photos from her proposal by Rohan, accompanied by a heartfelt note detailing their journey together. She revealed that they met on a dating app and started chatting on a random Tuesday at 1:15 AM, talking non-stop until 6 AM that same morning.

Anshula added, "Somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic.

Reportedly, Anshula and Rohan's wedding is scheduled for this December.

