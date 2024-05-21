From Sayli Salunkhe To Kanika Mann; These Regional Actresses Are Making It Big On National Television

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 21, 2024
Sayli Salunkhe who is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming stint in Sony TV's show 'Pukaar,' The actress had been a prominent face in the world of Marathi television before stepping into Hindi television with her first show 'Mehendi hai rachnewali.'
Kanika Mann made her debut in the world of entertainment with a Punjabi film. The actress then went ahead to make her hindi television debut with Guddan which shot her to fame. Since then Kanika has been a part of several succesful hindi shows.
A prominent name in the world of entertainment, Amruta was loved for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Another prominent face in the world of Marathi television, Shivani Surve was loved for her stint in Jaana Na Dil Se Dur opposite Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shashank Vyas.
Twinkle Arora was a popular face in the world of Punjabi cinema. The actress then went ahead to make her hindi television debut with Udaariyan afnd was roped in to replace Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
The latest name to join the bandwagon of actresses who have stepped in the world of hindi television is Rutuja Bagwe. Rutuja, who has been a part of Marathi television is making her Hindi television debut opposite Ankit Gupta in Maati Se Bandhi Dor.