'If Not For Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, I Would Not Have Been Where I Am Today': Sayli Salunkhe (Exclusive)

Sayli Salunkhe, who is all set to make a comeback on Television with Sony TV's upcoming show 'Pukaar,' got in an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal and revealed how she bagged her first hindi show 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali,' during the lockdown. The actress also goes ahead to state that this show changed her life.

Speaking to Free Press Journal exclusively, the Pukaar actress says, ''Yeah, Mehendi was my first Hindi show, It was during the Covid pandemic, and I didn't have much work at the time. Luckily, I received the offer for Mehendi and at that time, I had two shows lined up - one as a Marathi lead and another as a character role of a sister in a Hindi show where I applied mehendi. Many people told me, 'Sayli, why don't you try Hindi television? You should go for it!' But at that time, it was very difficult for me to choose between the two. One was my comfort zone - a Marathi regional show where I was familiar and comfortable - and the other was Hindi, which was a new challenge, but potentially a door-opener for me. So, yes, it was a tough decision, but maybe it was destined to be, and I chose Mehendi.''

Further speaking of choosing the show and how it helped her bag her first lead role ever, Sayli says, ''Mehendi was a beautiful journey, and it was through Mehendi that Sandeep sir, my producer from Mehendi Rachne Wali, Saul Productions, and Sandeep Sickand, noticed me and offered me the lead role in his next show, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. So, you see, it was a crucial decision, because if I hadn't worked with Sandeep sir on Mehendi, I might not have gotten the opportunity to do Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Sandeep sir saw me, understood me, appreciated my performance, and trusted me enough to lead his next show. I feel that Mehendi plays a very important role in my life, because if I hadn't decided to take on the Mehendi show, I might not be where I am today. So, yes, Mehendi is very dear to my heart."

Sayli is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming stint in Sony TV's show Pukaar where the actress is paired opposite Abhishek Nigam.