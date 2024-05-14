'Do Not Want People To Speculate About My Relationships, Want To Be Recognized For My Work': Sayli Salunkhe (Exclusive)

Sayli Salunkhe, who is all set to make a comeback on Television with Sony TV's upcoming show 'Pukaar,' got in an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal and spoke about her upcoming stint in the show, playing a 35 year old woman onscreen, being vocal about her personal life and more.

You played a woman who was 35 years old in your previous show, weren't you afraid of the repercussions and you being typecast?

Yes, I was worried, I was afraid to play a character which is 35 years old. Many of my friends, my colleagues, they said that Sailee, don't go for it, you still have time, show some patience, you will get it. But you know, the most important thing for me was working with Rajan Shahi, working with DKP. As we all know that he has given so many good shows, he has given so many good shows and I didn't want to miss that opportunity. And you know, nowadays, everything has changed a lot. Being a typecast or not doing this character, I feel don't do negative, then you don't get a lead. Now things have changed, people have matured a lot, audience has also matured a lot, I feel. I feel, whatever you have to do, you can do something different only when you take such challenges. Don't think that you will become a typecast, what people will say, what will happen. I was not helpless, I did not have any problem. So, yeah, I was worried at first, but now the perspectives have changed and I feel it's okay. I mean, age doesn't matter for television or for any medium, I don't think so. Playing the age of a character or being the mother of a child, I don't think it matters now.

Tell us about your current show Pukaar?

Regarding my current show, I'm playing a character that's quite different from my previous roles. In the past, I've portrayed mature characters, but now I'm playing a character that's closer to my real age. This is a challenging task for me because I've become more mature in my personal life, and it's difficult to revert to a younger, more innocent character. I need to figure out how to differentiate between the two characters and make the audience feel the difference. The show has a very interesting plot, with three main characters - me, my mother, and my sister - who were separated in childhood and reunite 20 years later. Our writers and makers have explained the story line in a beautiful way, and I got goosebumps just listening to it. However, the real challenge lies in executing it well. I'm excited to see how it will turn out and how much fun it will be. As an actor, I become deeply invested in my characters, and it's essential for me to quickly adapt to this new role and not get too attached. I'm sure it will be an enjoyable experience, and I'm eager to see how it unfolds.

As an actor, you guys are put under the radar of being vocal about your personal life too at times. What's your take on this? How much have you been a victim to all of this?

As an actor, I believe that nowadays, many actors are unnecessarily sharing their personal lives with the public through social media. They feel the need to constantly update their relationship status, share their problems, and reveal intimate details about their lives. I, on the other hand, prefer to keep my personal life private. I want to be recognized for my work and my performances, not for my personal relationships or partner's name. Recently, I experienced an incident where my name was linked with a friend, and people assumed we were dating. They sought confirmation from me, and some even commented that I should move on from my past and focus on my new shows. The truth is, we are just dear friends, and I fear that all this attention could jeopardize our friendship. I don't want people to recognize me for my personal life or speculate about my relationships. My only goal is to be recognized for my work, the quality of my performances, and the effort I put into my craft. I will share my personal life with the audience and social media when I feel comfortable doing so, but for now, I prefer to keep it private."

Sayli Salunkhe was last seen in Star Plus' show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si,' opposite Mohit Malik. The show however saw an abrupt end as it failed to garner the numbers.