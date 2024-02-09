'Seems Inappropriate': Arbaaz Khan Breaks Silence On Ex-GF Giorgia Andriani's Breakup Interview Before Wedding With Shura Khan

Arbaaz Khan is currently happily married to Shura Khan. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. Around the same time, his ex-girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was giving interviews where she talked about their relationship and their breakup.

In an interview with Indian Express, Arbaaz reacted to Giorgia's interviews and called the 'timing' of them 'inappropriate.' He said that he was done with his previous relationship almost two years before he even met Shura.

He added that according to the recent interviews given by Giorgia, it gave off a feeling that things were right till the end; however, it was not true.

"It is unfortunate that I have to sit here and make such clarification, but my previous relationship was over almost one and a half years before I even met Shura," added Arbaaz.

Arbaaz revealed that he had not dated anyone for almost a year and a half until he met Shura. "The timing of somebody speaking about a breakup just around the time I was getting married and post my marriage seems a little inappropriate," he said.

"If you have broken up almost two years back and you didn't have the option to speak about it then, then to speak about it now doesn't seem right. The world knew I was dating this person; now she has moved on; I have moved on; probably she is seeing someone else at this point, and it is not appropriate for me to talk," concluded Arbaaz.