Arbaaz Khan Shares Romantic Post For Wife Sshura Khan On 31st Birthday: 'You Amaze Me With Your Beauty & Kindness'

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan shared a mushy birthday post for his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, on her 31st birthday. Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in December 2023 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mumbai.

He shared a candid picture in which they are seen all smiles. Arbaaz also penned an appreciation note for Sshura and added that marrying her is the 'best thing that’s ever happened' to him.

"Happiest birthday my love Shura ❤️Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older 😊 actually very very old 🤪 when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me," he wrote.

Arbaaz added, "From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying 'Kabool Hai' to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back."

Soon after Arbaaz shared the post on Instagram, several users flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Sshura. Actress Raveena Tandon, who is Arbaaz and Sshura's close friend, also dropped several heart emojis.

Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, also took to her Instgaram story to wish Sshura. Arpita shared a picture from her wedding and wrote, "Happy 31st Birthday @sshurakhan."

Sshura is the makeup artist to some of the biggest names in the tinsel town, including Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Tandon.

Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla. The film also stars Raveena.

Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. The duo have a son named Arhaan Khan. Malaika, on the other hand is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. After his divorce with Malaika in the year 2017, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years.