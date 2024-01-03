Sshura Khan Shares Romantic Post For Husband Arbaaz Khan After Making Instagram Account Public

Days after tying the knot with Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, make-up artist Sshura Khan recently made her Instagram account public. Sshura made headlines after she hid her Instagram posts by making her official account private before her wedding, last month.

On Wednesday (January 3), Sshura shared a romantic picture in which she is seen holding Arbaaz's hand. "Me & Mine ♥️ @arbaazkhanofficial," she captioned the post.

Sshura made her account public soon after sharing a video in which Arbaaz was seen proposing to her. The video showed the Dabangg actor going down on his knee and proposing to her in the presence of their friends. He also presents a massive bouquet of flowers and surprises Sshura with a diamond ring.

"From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec ♥️♥️ That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial. Alhumdulilah," she captioned the post.

However, it may be mentioned that Sshura has deleted all her previous Instagram posts and now her account only features some of her wedding photos. She has around 129K followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. The makeup artist had earlier posted pictures of several Bollywood celebrities Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Tulsi Kumar and others.

Sshura and Arbaaz's wedding reports started doing the rounds on December 21, 2023. Soon after the news surfaced, Sshura had made her account private.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in the presence of their close friends and family members on December 24, five days after the actor-filmmaker proposed to her. They tied the knot at Arpita Khan's residence in Bandra. The intimate ceremony was attended by their family members and celebs, including Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Varun Sharma, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and others.

Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. After his divorce with Malaika in the year 2017, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years.