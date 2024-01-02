 Did Arbaaz Khan UNFOLLOW Ex-Wife Malaika Arora After 2nd Marriage With Sshura Khan?
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced in May 2017 after being married for over 18 years.

Updated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Arbaaz Khan recently tied the knot on December 24, 2023, with make-up artist Sshura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The attendees were Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Rasha Thadani, among others.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora; however, the duo got divorced in May 2017 after being married for over 18 years. Amid this, it has been noticed that the fashion actor has unfollowed his ex-wife on Instagram post-wedding with Sshura. However, Malaika Arora is still following her ex-husband Arbaaz.

Arbaaz and Malaika also have a son together Arhaan Khan, who also attended Khan's wedding recently.

Sharing the official photos on Instagram, Arbaaz and Sshura wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met each other on sets of his film Patna Shukla.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo have been dating each other for more than four years and made their romance official in 2019.

