'Once Bitten, Twice Very Shy': Malaika Arora Gives Cryptic Reply When Asked If She Will Marry Again

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In the latest episode, the actress was quizzed about her plans to get married once again, but her cryptic response to that has now grabbed eyeballs on the internet.

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years, and post their divorce, she began dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and the two have been going strong for over three years now.

During the episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah got into a question and answer round with Malaika, and it was then that she quizzed her if she would get married again. "In 2024, will you go from being a single parent-cum-actress to double parent-cum-actress?" Farah asked her, to which the diva replied, "Should I make someone sit on my lap? What does that mean?"

Host Gauahar Khan then explained, "This means, are you going to get married?" To that, Malaika responded, "Koi hoga toh kar lenge".

Farah then got into a banter with Malaika and prodded her if she would get married to anyone who would ask her out, and the actress laughed and replied, "Yes".

"One bitten, twice very shy," she then added, and the clip has now gone viral on the internet, with netizens wondering why the actress made the comment.

Malaika's comment also comes days after rumours of her breakup with Arjun Kapoor went viral online. A month ago, reports had claimed that Malaika and Arjun had parted ways, and while the two did not react to the reports, they quashed the rumours by stepping out together for a dinner date in the city.