 'Once Bitten, Twice Very Shy': Malaika Arora Gives Cryptic Reply When Asked If She Will Marry Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Once Bitten, Twice Very Shy': Malaika Arora Gives Cryptic Reply When Asked If She Will Marry Again

'Once Bitten, Twice Very Shy': Malaika Arora Gives Cryptic Reply When Asked If She Will Marry Again

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years, and post their divorce, she began dating actor Arjun Kapoor

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In the latest episode, the actress was quizzed about her plans to get married once again, but her cryptic response to that has now grabbed eyeballs on the internet.

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years, and post their divorce, she began dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and the two have been going strong for over three years now.

During the episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah got into a question and answer round with Malaika, and it was then that she quizzed her if she would get married again. "In 2024, will you go from being a single parent-cum-actress to double parent-cum-actress?" Farah asked her, to which the diva replied, "Should I make someone sit on my lap? What does that mean?"

Host Gauahar Khan then explained, "This means, are you going to get married?" To that, Malaika responded, "Koi hoga toh kar lenge".

Read Also
Inside Malaika Arora's Christmas Celebrations With Son Arhaan Khan
article-image

Farah then got into a banter with Malaika and prodded her if she would get married to anyone who would ask her out, and the actress laughed and replied, "Yes".

"One bitten, twice very shy," she then added, and the clip has now gone viral on the internet, with netizens wondering why the actress made the comment.

Malaika's comment also comes days after rumours of her breakup with Arjun Kapoor went viral online. A month ago, reports had claimed that Malaika and Arjun had parted ways, and while the two did not react to the reports, they quashed the rumours by stepping out together for a dinner date in the city.

Read Also
Watch: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Jet Out Of Mumbai Hand-In-Hand For Honeymoon-Cum-New Year...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Once Bitten, Twice Very Shy': Malaika Arora Gives Cryptic Reply When Asked If She Will Marry Again

'Once Bitten, Twice Very Shy': Malaika Arora Gives Cryptic Reply When Asked If She Will Marry Again

Amitabh Bachchan Rents Out Office Space In Mumbai For ₹2.7 Crore Annually

Amitabh Bachchan Rents Out Office Space In Mumbai For ₹2.7 Crore Annually

Most Anticipated Comebacks In 2024: Zeenat Aman To Imran Khan

Most Anticipated Comebacks In 2024: Zeenat Aman To Imran Khan

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Rushed To Hospital Due To Medical Emergency

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Rushed To Hospital Due To Medical Emergency

Watch: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Jet Out Of Mumbai Hand-In-Hand For Honeymoon-Cum-New Year...

Watch: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Jet Out Of Mumbai Hand-In-Hand For Honeymoon-Cum-New Year...