 Watch: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Jet Out Of Mumbai Hand-In-Hand For Honeymoon-Cum-New Year Vacation
Arbaaz and Sshura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 at the former's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
article-image

The new year is going to be really special for actor Arbaaz Khan as he will ring in 2024 with his wife Sshura Khan.

On Saturday morning, the newlyweds were spotted at the Mumbai airport and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

In the videos surfaced online, Arbaaz can be seen wearing a black sweatshirt that he paired with blue jeans. Sshura opted for a grey co-ord set that she teamed with a cool black cap.

article-image

After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his sacred union with Sshura via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?] Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote.

For the wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Sshura, who wore a floral peach-colored lehenga for the nikah ceremony.

The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

article-image

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura besides family members including Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri among others.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Reportedly, he met Shura, a makeup artist, on the sets of his upcoming film 'Patna Shukla', which features Ravena Tandon in the lead role.

article-image

