Salim Khan Reveals Arbaaz Khan Did Not Discuss Decision To Marry Sshura Khan With Him: 'There Is No Need For My Permission'

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time to makeup artist Sshura Khan on December 24 in an intimate nikaah ceremony at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence. The wedding was attended by the closest friends of the couple and the entire Khan family, and Salim Khan was seen blessing the newlyweds.

The veteran screenwriter has now revealed that Arbaaz did not discuss his decision to marry Sshura with him, and that, he just shared the news with the family.

Salim said that he too felt there was no need for any discussion and that his son was grown up enough to make his own decisions about his personal life. "He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters," the 88-year-old said.

He added that he does not like to interfere in anyone's life "as it causes problems".

Salim has only love and blessings for Arbaaz and Sshura, and stated that it was not a crime to get married again.

"They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai," he stated.

Arbaaz-Sshura's intimate nikaah

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly fell in love on the sets of the former's upcoming film Patna Shukla, and the two finally exchanged wedding vows in a private nikaah ceremony on Sunday.

Among those present at the wedding were Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Arbaaz's brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira Agnihotri, Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and others.

Raveena Tandon, daughter Rasha Tandon, and actress Riddhima Pandit represented the bride's side, along with her family members.

Arbaaz's son Arhaan was also seen playing the guitar and singing along with his father during the karaoke session after the wedding.

Arbaaz Khan's past relationships

Arbaaz was married to actress Malaika Arora and the two welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. However, in 2017, they announced their divorce and officially parted ways after 19 long years of togetherness.

Post his divorce, Arbaaz was in a relationship with actress Giorgia Andriani for several years, but the two parted ways several months ago, and the actress recently stated that though she has a lot of love for Arbaaz in her heart, she always knew that they were never meant to be together.