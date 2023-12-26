Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan Hide Their Faces From Paps A Day After Wedding; Video Goes Viral

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan were spotted in Mumbai on Monday, a day after getting married in an intimate ceremony at Arpita Khan's Bandra residence. The couple's close friends and family members attended the wedding ceremony. Arbaaz took to his official Instagram account to share dreamy pictures from their wedding. Several other inside pictures and videos have also gone viral on social media platforms.

The newlyweds were seen together for the first time after tying the knot, however, they refused to pose for paparazzi. In a video that has gone viral, Arbaaz and Shura were spotted driving in Mumbai.

Arbaaz was seen smiling ear to ear but he tried to hide his face behind the steering wheel. Shura also hid her face. She wore a pink casual outfit and completed her look with a matching cap. This made it difficult for the paps to get a clear visual of their faces.

Shura then stepped out of the car and ran inside a building. Take a look at the video here:

Arbaaz and Shura reportedly met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla. According to several media reports, Shura is a make-up artist.

Post the wedding, Arbaaz took to his official Instagram account and treated fans and followers with pictures with his wife. For their special day, Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?]Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, and other guests including Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Varun Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the ceremony.

Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. After his divorce with Malaika in the year 2017, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years. Malaika, on the other hand is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.