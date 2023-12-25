Inside Malaika Arora's Christmas Celebrations With Son Arhaan Khan

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023
Actress Malaika Arora gave her fans a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations on Monday
She celebrated the festival with her son Arhaan Khan, who was seen attending his father Arbaaz Khan's second wedding prior to the Christmas celebrations with his mum
Malaika also cutely dressed her pet dog Casper up, complete with a Santa cap
The actress teaser her fans with a glimpse of her dining table, all set to host her annual Christmas lunch with family
Her house surely smells of Christmas with all the festive sweets and delicacies around
The actress made sure to decorate her place with the prettiest of decorations for Christmas
"MERRY CHRISTMAS," Malaika wished her fans on Instagram
