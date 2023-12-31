 WATCH: Arbaaz Khan Goes Down On His Knee, Proposes To Sshura Khan With Giant Bouquet & Diamond Ring
Arbaaz and Sshura got married in a traditional nikaah ceremony on Christmas eve at Arpita and Aayush's residence in Mumbai.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan got married to girlfriend Sshura Khan on December 24 in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of their friends and family members. The latter has now revealed that Arbaaz proposed to her just five days before they got hitched, and even shared a video of the proposal.

On Sunday, Sshura took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which Arbaaz can be seen going down on his knee and proposing to her in front of a huge crowd. In the video, the actor can be seen presenting a massive bouquet of flowers to the love of his life, and gifting her a diamond ring as well.

An overwhelmed Sshura can be seen not being able to control her emotions and hugging and kissing Arbaaz as he made her wear the diamond ring.

"From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec..That was quick," Sshura wrote along with the video.

In the video, Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan can also be seen cheering for his father, while Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma clapped for the couple.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in a traditional nikaah ceremony on Christmas eve at Arpita and Aayush's residence in Mumbai. Post the wedding, the newlyweds were seen singing and dancing with joy along with their friends and family members.

While Arbaaz sang a song for his wife, his son Arhaan was seen playing the guitar and belting out a smashing performance. Elated brother Salman Khan danced to 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' with the newlyweds.

