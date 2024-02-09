Arbaaz Khan Defends 25-Year Age Difference With Wife Shura Khan: 'Higher Success Rate When There's Big Age Gap In Marriage'

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan got married for the second time to makeup artist Shura Khan in a close-knit ceremony in December 24. Ever since, the two have time and again been trolled for their massive age difference, but the actor has now finally shushed them all and has claimed that couples with bigger age difference tend to be together for longer.

For the unversed, while Arbaaz is 56 years old, Shura recently turned 31. The newlyweds have a massive age difference of 25 years between them.

But as for Arbaaz and Shura, they remain unfazed by the remarks and trolling. The Dabangg actor stated that both of them were mature adults and they knew what they were doing when they decided to date and get married.

"Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate," Arbaaz went on to say while defending his stance.

"Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old," he added, and stated how the two of them spent a lot of time together and kept their relationship under wraps before finally deciding to take the plunge.

Arbaaz revealed that it was during the shoot of his film Patna Shukla, when he met Shura, who was working in Raveena Tandon's makeup team. However, cupid struck and they met for a few more times before falling head over heels in love.

He also stated that he had been dating Shura for close to two years before getting married to her.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora for 19 years, before parting ways in 2017. He was later in a relationship with Giorgia Andriani, however, that did not last long.

He eventually tied the knot with Shura on December 24, 2023, at sister Arpita Khan's residence. The entire Khan-daan, including Salman Khan and Salim Khan were seen participating in full fervour as the couple exchanged vows.