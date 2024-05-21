 Becoming An Actor Was Far Fetched Dream For Me: Yeh Hai Chahatein Fame Altamash Faraz (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBecoming An Actor Was Far Fetched Dream For Me: Yeh Hai Chahatein Fame Altamash Faraz (Exclusive)

Becoming An Actor Was Far Fetched Dream For Me: Yeh Hai Chahatein Fame Altamash Faraz (Exclusive)

Alatamash Faraz, in an exclusive conversation with us speaks about how he ventured into the world of entertainment.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

Actor Altamash Faraz, who made his television debut with the show Yeh Hai Chahatein, has carved a special name for himself in the entertainment world. The actor is currently seen playing the lead role of Vardaan Tiwari in the show Anokha Bandhan. Recently, in a conversation with us, the actor revealed that becoming an actor was a far-fetched dream for him.

Read Also
Here's What Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Thinks Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Sequel
article-image

The actor says,"I have always liked the acting profession but on a very surface level. I had no connection or understanding of the dynamics of the industry. So, becoming an actor looked like a far-fetched dream for me, but it’s rightly said that destiny can lead us down to some unexpected paths. Circumstances happened and I got into pageants which paved my way into the entertainment world. My journey into the acting industry surely highlights the unpredictable nature of life."

Altamash further adds,"After working on sets, I realised how different the job is from what it looks from outside. Getting hands-on experience made me realize and solidified my decision to become an actor. I am truly enjoying my work and living my dreams with joy and dedication is a different feeling."

Professionally, Altamash is known for Yeh Hai Chahatein. He has also been part of Jubin Nautiyal songs produced by Tseries called "Meri Ashiqui"and "Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai". He also played the lead role in the web show 'Flight Attendant’

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Sayli Salunkhe To Kanika Mann; These Regional Actresses Are Making It Big On National...

From Sayli Salunkhe To Kanika Mann; These Regional Actresses Are Making It Big On National...

Becoming An Actor Was Far Fetched Dream For Me: Yeh Hai Chahatein Fame Altamash Faraz (Exclusive)

Becoming An Actor Was Far Fetched Dream For Me: Yeh Hai Chahatein Fame Altamash Faraz (Exclusive)

Vampires Diaries' Nina Dobrev Hospitalised After Bicycle Accident: 'My First Time On Dirt Bike Will...

Vampires Diaries' Nina Dobrev Hospitalised After Bicycle Accident: 'My First Time On Dirt Bike Will...

'If Not For Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, I Would Not Have Been Where I Am Today': Sayli Salunkhe...

'If Not For Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, I Would Not Have Been Where I Am Today': Sayli Salunkhe...

Will MC Stan End Feud With Abdu Rozik By Attending His Wedding? Bigg Boss 16 Contestant REACTS

Will MC Stan End Feud With Abdu Rozik By Attending His Wedding? Bigg Boss 16 Contestant REACTS