Becoming An Actor Was Far Fetched Dream For Me: Yeh Hai Chahatein Fame Altamash Faraz (Exclusive)

Actor Altamash Faraz, who made his television debut with the show Yeh Hai Chahatein, has carved a special name for himself in the entertainment world. The actor is currently seen playing the lead role of Vardaan Tiwari in the show Anokha Bandhan. Recently, in a conversation with us, the actor revealed that becoming an actor was a far-fetched dream for him.

The actor says,"I have always liked the acting profession but on a very surface level. I had no connection or understanding of the dynamics of the industry. So, becoming an actor looked like a far-fetched dream for me, but it’s rightly said that destiny can lead us down to some unexpected paths. Circumstances happened and I got into pageants which paved my way into the entertainment world. My journey into the acting industry surely highlights the unpredictable nature of life."

Altamash further adds,"After working on sets, I realised how different the job is from what it looks from outside. Getting hands-on experience made me realize and solidified my decision to become an actor. I am truly enjoying my work and living my dreams with joy and dedication is a different feeling."

Professionally, Altamash is known for Yeh Hai Chahatein. He has also been part of Jubin Nautiyal songs produced by Tseries called "Meri Ashiqui"and "Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai". He also played the lead role in the web show 'Flight Attendant’