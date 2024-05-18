Here's What Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Thinks Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Sequel

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a renowned name in the world of entertainment. Rose to fame with her stint in Zee TV's shoW 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhan,' which also happened to be the actress' debut show, Divyanka gained extreme popularity with Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show went ahead to be one of the most loved and renowned shows on television and enjoyed a decent run before it was pulled down by the channel.

With many popular shows coming back with their sequels, Divyanka was recently asked about the sequel of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Talking to ETimes TV about the same, the actress states that if the sequel of the show is made today, it should be made in such a way that it suits the recent times and the choices of audience today. Divyanka says, ''“I come across youngsters opting to watch the show lying on a digital platform even when there's no dearth of fresh content. It has a great repeat value. However, a remake would only make sense if it has something completely different to offer that we have not already shown in a 6 year long successful show. That's a difficult feat to achieve.''

Divyanka, also spoke about what profession would she choose had she not been an actor and states that she would have gone for public services. She states that she would have enrolled in the army, forest or the police services.

The actress, who was last seen in Sony LIV's show 'Adrishyam,' has been missing from television for a while now. However, she has gone ahead to gain a lot of appreciation for her stint in Adrishyam.