Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya On Krishna Mukherjee's Allegations Against Kundan Singh: 'I Will Send Legal Notice To..'

Krishna Mukherjee, last seen in Dangal TV's show 'Shubh Shagun,' had recently made headlines after she accused her producer of harassment and not clearing her dues. Krishna had taken to her Instagram handle to make shocking revelations about Kundan Singh, the producer of Shubh Shagun. The actress received immense support from the television fraternity after she finally decided to open up.

Now, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Krishna's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein costar has opened up on the same and has come out in support of Krishna. Talking to Telly Chakkar about the actress, Divyanka calls Kundan's behavior 'disgusting.' The actress expresses her shock on how are things like these happening even with contracts being made. She further states that nobody has the right to lock an actor in a room or to talk rudely to them.

Divyanka said, ''I can understand when we debuted at that time things were different but now people get scared as there are contracts and how can someone forget about humanity? How can you lock your actor in a room? How can you talk so rudely? There is a way of speaking, like I will send a legal notice for someone using abusive language.''

She further reveals of making Krishna understand to take a stand and speak up. Divyanka says, ''made Krishna understand that she should come out and speak but then people are afraid. I wish actors shouldn't get scared, your image is important but you should not lose your respect.''

Krishna Mukherjee and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared screen in Star Plus' show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.