 Half CA Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'A Must Watch', Ahsaas Channa Starrer Impresses Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHalf CA Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'A Must Watch', Ahsaas Channa Starrer Impresses Netizens

Half CA Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'A Must Watch', Ahsaas Channa Starrer Impresses Netizens

Ahsaas Channa starrer Half CA season 2 has started streaming on Amazon MX Player, and many people have already binge-watched it. The series has impressed netizens, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). A netizen tweeted, "Just finished watching Half Ca S2!!!! A must watch for everyone!!! #HalfCASeason2 (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Ahsaas Channa

Seaon 1 of TVF's Half CA starring Ahsaas Channa in the lead role was released in 2023. Now, after two years, season 2 of the series has started streaming on Amazon MX Player. The audience, who loved season 1, were eagerly waiting for season 2, and they have already binge-watched the show. Netizens have shared their reviews on X (Twitter), and everyone is loving it.

A netizen tweeted, "Just finished watching Half Ca S2!!!! Won't give spoilers.. pr it'll make youu happy tooo, it'll make you sad too.. It'll give you happy tears in your eyes aswell as heartbreak too!!!! A must watch for everyone!!! #HalfCASeason2 (sic)." Another X user wrote, "#halfcas2onamazonmxplayer :⭐⭐⭐½ Mini-Kota Factory is back! Funny, inspiring & emotional 2nd season. It's as good as the season 1 The ending is heartbreaking 😢 Can't wait for the season 3 (sic)."

Read Also
Vash Level 2 X (Twitter) Review: From 'F*cking Crazy Experience' To 'Half Baked', Janki Bodiwala...
article-image

One more X user tweeted, "Very relatable, the result day stress, the articleship stress, the party in office, nostalgic moments as a CA #HalfCASeason2 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Read Also
Half CA 2 Review: Gyanendra Tripathi, Ahsaas Channa’s Series Balances The Ledger of Dreams
article-image

Half CA Season 2 Cast

FPJ Shorts
Half CA Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'A Must Watch', Ahsaas Channa Starrer Impresses Netizens
Half CA Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'A Must Watch', Ahsaas Channa Starrer Impresses Netizens
This Is Dubai! Indians In UAE Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Following All Traditions & Rituals
This Is Dubai! Indians In UAE Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Following All Traditions & Rituals
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend, Who Starred In Crime Thriller Movie Trimukha
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend, Who Starred In Crime Thriller Movie Trimukha
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja & Mumbaicha Raja With Family To Offer Prayers | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja & Mumbaicha Raja With Family To Offer Prayers | VIDEO

Apart from Ahsaas, the series also stars Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Anmol Kajani and Rohan Joshi.

Half CA Season 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to the series, and wrote, "Despite heart, humour, and honesty, this series is not everyone’s cup of chai, or should we say, not everyone’s tax slab. For those who’ve lived the grind of professional exams, it will strike chords, perhaps even open old scars. For outsiders, it may occasionally feel like being stuck in someone else’s tuition class, punctuated by heartfelt life lessons. Overall, if not inspiring, it is at least worth an entry in life’s ledger."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala HC Grants Protection To Actress Lakshmi Menon In Assault & Abduction Case; Video Of Brawl...

Kerala HC Grants Protection To Actress Lakshmi Menon In Assault & Abduction Case; Video Of Brawl...

'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The...

'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The...

Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This...

Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This...

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video

'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video