Half CA Season 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'A Must Watch', Ahsaas Channa Starrer Impresses Netizens

Instagram: Ahsaas Channa

Seaon 1 of TVF's Half CA starring Ahsaas Channa in the lead role was released in 2023. Now, after two years, season 2 of the series has started streaming on Amazon MX Player. The audience, who loved season 1, were eagerly waiting for season 2, and they have already binge-watched the show. Netizens have shared their reviews on X (Twitter), and everyone is loving it.

A netizen tweeted, "Just finished watching Half Ca S2!!!! Won't give spoilers.. pr it'll make youu happy tooo, it'll make you sad too.. It'll give you happy tears in your eyes aswell as heartbreak too!!!! A must watch for everyone!!! #HalfCASeason2 (sic)." Another X user wrote, "#halfcas2onamazonmxplayer :⭐⭐⭐½ Mini-Kota Factory is back! Funny, inspiring & emotional 2nd season. It's as good as the season 1 The ending is heartbreaking 😢 Can't wait for the season 3 (sic)."

One more X user tweeted, "Very relatable, the result day stress, the articleship stress, the party in office, nostalgic moments as a CA #HalfCASeason2 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Just finished watching Half Ca S2!!!!

Won't give spoilers.. pr it'll make youu happy tooo, it'll make you sad too..

It'll give you happy tears in your eyes aswell as heartbreak too!!!!



A must watch for everyone!!!#HalfCASeason2 — Meet Krishnani (@MeetKrishnani) August 27, 2025

One of the Stressed and Hardest and joyfull moment of any CA#HalfCASeason2 pic.twitter.com/qgDu3j1YOM — Parwez Shelat (@Parwezshelat) August 27, 2025

Very relatable, the result day stress, the articleship stress, the party in office, nostalgic moments as a CA #HalfCASeason2 — The Reluctant CA (@PoojaryTvi41831) August 27, 2025

Half CA Season 2 Cast

Apart from Ahsaas, the series also stars Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Anmol Kajani and Rohan Joshi.

Half CA Season 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3 stars to the series, and wrote, "Despite heart, humour, and honesty, this series is not everyone’s cup of chai, or should we say, not everyone’s tax slab. For those who’ve lived the grind of professional exams, it will strike chords, perhaps even open old scars. For outsiders, it may occasionally feel like being stuck in someone else’s tuition class, punctuated by heartfelt life lessons. Overall, if not inspiring, it is at least worth an entry in life’s ledger."