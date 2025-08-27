Vash Level 2 X (Twitter) Review: From 'F*cking Crazy Experience' To 'Half Baked', Janki Bodiwala Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

YouTube: Vash Level 2

Gujarati film Vash, starring Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Niilam Paanchal, and Hiten Kumar in the lead roles, was released in 2023. The supernatural thriller received a fantastic response and even won two National Awards, Best Gujarati Feature Film Award and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Janki Bodiwala). Now, a sequel to the movie titled Vash Level 2 has hit the big screens today (August 27).

While Vash was loved by one and all, Vash 2 has received mixed reviews from netizens. A netizen tweeted, "Outstanding #Vash2 Fucking crazy experience in theatre (sic)." Another X user wrote, "#vash2 is a good one time watch sequel. The first half is brilliant and the second half is half baked with a laid back climax. #jankibodiwala is good. #HituKanodia is a star and is very good. The overall impact of #Vash and #Shaitaan is missing. Watchable fare (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#vashlevel2 #vashlevel2review First part ka name level 2 hona chaiye aur iska level 1.....level 2 me sirf sets aur production value badhti Hui dikhegi but jo intense dark thrill feel thi woh first part ke compare me kaafi kamm thi Family watch movie Rating : 6/10 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Outstanding #Vash2



Fucking crazy experience in theatre 🔥 — Prem પ્રેમ (@idomerp) August 27, 2025

#vash2 is a good one time watch sequel. The first half is brilliant and the second half is half baked with a laid back climax. #jankibodiwala is good. #HituKanodia is a star and is very good. The overall impact of #Vash and #Shaitaan is missing. Watchable fare. ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/SlSMGzK2VO — Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) August 27, 2025

#vashlevel2 #vashlevel2review

First part ka name level 2 hona chaiye aur iska level 1.....level 2 me sirf sets aur production value badhti Hui dikhegi but jo intense dark thrill feel thi woh first part ke compare me kaafi kamm thi

Family watch movie



Rating : 6/10 — Patel Mihir (@PatelMi54379222) August 27, 2025

The main problem with #Vashlevel2 not getting good response on advance is people are not awared of the fact that its first part is the original of Ajay devgn's #shaitaan — OmKAR🇳🇵 (@ombdthk) August 27, 2025

wt* wt* ... what an actual crazy good movie #vashlevel2 . man this is what i call horror without ghost, intense,traumatizing,crazy, bone chilling... what an amzing movie from gujrati cinema.. epic movie. must watch..

Gujrati cinema 🔥 📈 proud moment...... — Shwet Parmar ( Bad Sp ) (@BadSParmar) August 27, 2025

For the uninitiated, Vash was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan. While Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika joined the cast in the Hindi remake, Janki Bodiwala was roped in to reprise her role.

Even Shaitaan 2 is happening, but it is not yet confirmed whether the makers of the Ajay Devgn starrer will be remaking Vash Level 2 or if they will use an original script.

Vash Level 2 In Hindi

Meanwhile, Vash Level 2 has been dubbed and released in Hindi as well. The Hindi dubbed version has been titled Vash Vivash Level 2.

So, let's wait and watch what response the film will get at the box office.