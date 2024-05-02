Who Is Krishna Mukherjee? Know About Actress Who Accused Her Producer Of Harassment, Non Payment Of Dues

Krishna Mukherjee suddenly became the talk of the town when the actress took to her Instagram handle to make shocking revelations about Kundan Singh, the producer of her last show Shubh Shagun. Every media portal was writing about the actress and every social media user was coming in her support. However, do you know who the actress is? Well, read on to know everything you need to know about Krishna.

Krishna's Early life & Career:

Born on the 12th of August, 1992, in Ludhiana, Punjab to a Bengali family, Krishna Mukherjee went ahead to be a household name with her stint in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress however made her acting debut with Jhalli Anjali. It was her performance in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that garnered her immense fame. During her stint in the show, rumors of the actress being in a relationship with Aly Goni would do rounds. However, both the actors maintained their stance on being best friends.

After the show, Krishna then went ahead to be a part of Naagin 3 and later Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein opposite Harsh Rajput and Shubh Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami. The actress has also been a part of two music videos, opposite Guru Randhawa and Prabh Gill respectively.

Krishna's personal life:

The actress went ahead to tie the knot with beau Chirag Batliwala in Manali. Her husband Chirag, is a sailor in the Indian Merchant Navy. The actress tied the knot last year on the 13th of March in a Bengali wedding ceremony.

The controversy:

Sometime back, the actress accused her show Shubh Shagun's producer of harassment and revealed that she was locked inside her makeup room by him. The actress also accused him of non payment of dues. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Krishna went ahead to make some shocking revelations and revealed how the producer threatened her and her family, asking her to take the complaint back. The actress' friends from the fraternity have come out in support of her and the producer has hit back at both the actress and the people supporting her.

Both Krishna and Aly have not reacted to producer Kundan Singh's reactions as of now.