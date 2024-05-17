In Pics: Taarak Mehta Actress Deepti Sadhwani Goes Neon At Cannes 2024

By: Rahul M | May 17, 2024
After winning netizens' hearts with her orange fashion, actress Deepti Sadhwani served her second look in a silver and neon green attire at the Cannes.
Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
She opted for an extravagant attire by a Dubai-based designer, Michael Cinco. The strapless gown was adorned with Swarovski embellishment.
The ensemble boasted of a flashy neon green bottom that featured ruffle detail and a slit.
The makeup was kept natural, with a neon eye look grabbing all the attention.
She complemented the look with minimal diamond jewellery, keeping it simple to let her shimmery gown stand out.
The Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress debuted at Cannes this year, and she made sure to shine bright on the red carpet
The actress has received a lot of praise for her fashionable looks at the Cannes this year
Thanks For Reading!