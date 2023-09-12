AR Rahman Concert Fiasco: JCP (East), DCP Transferred & Put On 'Compulsory Wait' In Chennai | Photo by ANI

AR Rahman's recent concert, 'Marakuma Nenjam', organised with ACTC Events in Chennai was promoted to be India's biggest concert. The concert that took place on September 10 at the Adityaram Palace in Panaiyur, Chennai, witnessed the attendance of a whooping over 45,000 people. However, due to such a huge crowd and lack of management measures taken by the organisers, the concert resulted in a horror night.

Reports surfaced that many people faced traffic issues, suffocation problems, children were displaced and even many women were molested at the event. Taking swift action, an inquiry was ordered in the matter. However, in the latest update to the probe, three police officers in the Chennai police force have faced action in the case.

Disha Mittal, JCP East, Chennai city transferred and on compulsory wait



Three Police Officials Face Action

Disha Mittal, JCP East, Chennai city was transferred and sent on compulsory wait. Along with her, Deepa Sathyan, DCP, Pallikaranai too was transferred and was sent on compulsory wait. While, Thiru Adarsh Pachera, SP Chennai also faced disciplinary action in the matter.

Organisers Issue Apology

Photos and videos from the concert went viral on the internet in which the venue can be seen jampacked with crowd in thousands. In many of the videos, children can be seen crying and looking for their relatives after getting separated from them, and people trying to make their way out of the venue.

The organisers of the event took to their social media handles on Monday morning to thank people for their support and also issued an unconditional apology.

"Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you," the organisers tweeted.

