SRK Co-Star Reacts As Fans Confuse Her With Singer Suchitra Post Latter's Explosive Interview: 'I Condemn Unsubstantiated Gossip'

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, shared a post on X to address those who confused Tamil singer Suchitra with her. The actress stated that her followers often mistake her for the singer. For those unversed, the singer has made some shocking and scandalous revelations about celebrities in one of her latest interviews. Several video clips of her conversation with a Tamil news portal have gone viral on social media platforms.

On Friday, the actress wrote on X, "I'd like to clarify that this handle is of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Not another #Suchitra from the south that few of my followers often mistake me for."

She also slammed the singer for her claims and 'unsubstantiated gossip' in interviews. "While I express my views freely, I also strongly condemn vile & unsubstantiated gossip. Live & Let live. Enjoy," Krishnamoorthi added.

For those unversed, Suchitra claimed that her ex-husband, actor-comedian Karthik Kumar, is 'gay'. She also alleged that he had gay encounter with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh in London. The singer mentioned that the B-Town biggies often visit countries where 'gay sex is legal'.

A video of her interview has gone viral on social media platforms. In the clip, she is heard saying, "Once when Karthik was on a London trip, he did meet Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, and they did hang out on a lane full of bars. They were cross-dressed. This is something that Karan and Shah Rukh often do when they go abroad. They visit a gay area dressed in such a manner. They merge in that vibe and enjoy the night."

In the same interview, Suchitra alleged that actor-politician Kamal Haasan served cocaine at parties hosted by him and accused Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth of 'systematically cheating' on each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds, which released in 2022. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.