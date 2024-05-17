Scandalous! Singer Suchitra Claims Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar Cross-Dressed & Had Gay Encounter In London (VIDEO)

Singer Suchitra Ramadurai has made some shocking and scandalous revelations about Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in one of her latest explosive interviews. After alleging that actor-politician Kamal Haasan served cocaine at parties hosted by him and accusing Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth of 'systematically cheating' on each other, Suchitra also dragged Bollywood celebs in the conversation and claimed they had gay encounters.

For the unawares, during an interview with Kumudam, Suchitra claimed that her ex-husband Karthik Kumar is 'gay'. She also alleged that he had gay encounter with Karan and Shah Rukh in London. The singer mentioned that the B-Town biggies often visit countries where 'gay sex is legal'.

A video of her interview has gone viral on social media platforms. In the clip, she is heard saying, "Once when Karthik was on a London trip, he did meet Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, and they did hang out on a lane full of bars. They were cross-dressed. This is something that Karan and Shah Rukh often do when they go abroad. They visit a gay area dressed in such a manner. They merge in that vibe and enjoy the night."

Take a look at her video here:

Friday morning Breaking News 🔥



“Big Allegations on Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar”



According to Tamil Singer Suchitra,

her Ex husband Karthik Kumar, SRK & Karan Johar had a gay encounter in London.



They Usually go the countries on holidays where GAY S*X is legal and they… pic.twitter.com/M5hpdidFZs — Sandeep Phogat (@PhogatFilms) May 17, 2024

*Big Allegations on Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar*



According to Tamil Singer Suchitra,

her Ex husband Karthik Kumar, SRK and Karan Johar had a gay encounter in London



They Usually go the countries on holidays where GAY S*X is legal and they enjoy it 😵 pic.twitter.com/VYrYk8pUnz — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) May 16, 2024

Soon after Suchitra's video interview surfaced online, Karthik, who is an actor and comedian, response to her claims and stated that if he were homosexual, he would embrace it proudly.

In a video shared on Instagram, Karthik is heard saying, "If I am a homosexual, I would not be ashamed of being homosexual. I would be very proud to be any kind of sexual in the gigantic and glorious spectrum of sexuality that exists out there. I would not be ashamed. I would be proud. I would join a pride rally in my city, which I anyway will. All kinds of sexualities join the pride rally and show your support. There is no shame anymore. There’s just pride. Be proud."

Suchitra is a singer, known for her work in Tamil films. She has sung songs like Excuse Me, En Idhayam, and more.