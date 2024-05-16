Suchitra Accuses Kamal Haasan Of Serving Cocaine At His Parties, Actor's Old Photo With Drug Kingpin Jaffer Sadiq Goes Viral

Popular singer Suchitra Ramadurai has made some shocking revelations about actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan during one of her recent interviews. She said the Tamil film industry is dominated by drug abuse and alleged that the Chachi 420 actor served cocaine at his parties.

While interacting with a weekly Tamil magazine, the singer said that Kamal Haasan had hosted 'birthday parties' in the past where he served cocaine to the guests.

The actor has not reacted to the accusations yet. However, soon after Suchitra's interview surfaced on social media, Bharatiya Janata Party Vice President of Tamil Nadu, Narayanan Thirupathi, demanded action against the Makkal Needhi Maiam leader.

According to media reports, he also stated that if Suchitra's claims are found to be false, action will be taken against her.

Netizens also dug out an old picture of Kamal Haasan in which he can be seen posing with film producer and drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq. For those unversed, Jaffer was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in March 2024 for allegedly smuggling drugs worth over Rs 2,000 crore out of the country. Jaffer is a former DMK functionary. He has been as the 'kingpin' of the India-Australia-New Zealand drugs trafficking network.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of films like Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2 and Thug Life. He was last seen in the 2022 film Vikram which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.