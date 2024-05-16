'It Is Unacceptable': Actor-Singer GV Prakash SLAMS Trolls For Hateful Comments Over Divorce Announcement

Days after announcing his divorce with wife, singer Saindhavi, music composer and actor-producer GV Prakash has reacted to the hate he has been receiving on social media. The musician, who is legendary singer AR Rahman's nephew, said that he is being criticised for his divorce and there have been a lot of speculations about their separation which is bothering them. He requested his followers to respect their privacy and feelings and urged them to be kind.

Taking to his official social media accounts on Wednesday (May 15), GV Prakash shared a long statement in Tamil. The note, translated to English, read, "It is unfortunate to speculate, without proper information, about two people falling in love and their separation. It is unacceptable to get into the private affairs of people and discuss them with crass remarks just because they are celebrities."

The 36-year-old music composer asked, "Have the virtues of Tamilians stooped so low that we can't realise such imaginary narratives on social media will affect the individual concerned?"

His statement further read, "The reasons behind our mutual separation are known to my close friends and relatives. While I understand that such public discussion and criticism are because of the interest in my life, I am making this statement because I know it will affect the individual involved (in the speculations). Please respect the individual's feelings. Thanks for your love and support."

He also disabled the comments sections of his posts on Instagram and X.

GV Prakash and Saindhavi had shared a joint statement on May 13 to announce their separation after 11 years of marriage.

"After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the Media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time," their official statement read.

GV Prakash and Saindhavi tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in 2013. In 2020, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. They dated each other for 12 years before tying the knot.

GV Prakash has acted in films like Dear, Bachelor, Jail, Selfie, Ayngaran, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Pencil and more. In 2022, it was announced that Kangana has roped in GV Prakash for the music of her upcoming film Emergency.

He has sung several songs like Kuchi Kuchi, Kaathu Kaathu Dinam Kaathu, Hello Miss, Kuluvalilae and more that were composed by Rahman.