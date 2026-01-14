 Karan Aujla Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Singer Is Spending Time With Wife Palak Aujla; She Shares Picture
Karan Aujla Controversy: Amid Cheating Allegations, Singer Is Spending Time With Wife Palak Aujla; She Shares Picture

Singer Karan Aujla is embroiled in controversy as a US-based artist and rapper named Ms Gori alleged that he was in a secret relationship with her, even after he got married to Palak Aujla. However, it looks like amid this controversy, Karan and his wife are spending time together without being worried about the negative social media buzz.

Palak Aujla / Karan Aujla | Instagram

Singer Karan Aujla made headlines recently after a US-based artist and rapper named Ms Gori alleged that he was in a secret relationship with her, even after his wedding to Palak Aujla in 2023. Later, an Australian celebrity DJ also claimed that the singer used to message her as well. However, amid all this controversy, Karan is getting full support from his wife, Palak.

On Tuesday, she shared a picture in which she was seen kissing him on the cheeks. On Wednesday, Palak shared a video in which she is seen with a horse, and later shared a picture of Karan, which hints that amid the whole controversy, the two are spending time with each other. Check out the posts below...

Meanwhile, Karan and Palak have not yet shared any statement regarding the controversy.

What Is Karan Aujla Controversy?

Ms Gori, a US-based artist and rapper, alleged that Karan was in a secret relationship with her. She had shared a post on Instagram which went viral on social media.

It read, "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out."

Karan Aujla is facing allegations after a US based artist claimed that he was in a relationship with her while being married. She says she was unaware of his marital status at the time.
After Gori's statements went viral, a few more women, including an Australian celebrity DJ (@djswanmusik), claimed on social media that Aujla had also been sending them direct messages.

While the singer's fans are supporting him, he is also getting trolled a lot on social media.

